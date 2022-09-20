State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 128,186 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $113.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 104.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.38 and its 200 day moving average is $115.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

