State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 663,078 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 869.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 663,078 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.16% of Rithm Capital worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 32,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.70. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

