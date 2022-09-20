State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 18,755 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,755 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

