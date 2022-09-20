State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 18,870 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,352,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

HIG opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

