State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,965 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.