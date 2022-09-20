Stonnington Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 414.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after buying an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.52 and a 200 day moving average of $130.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.75, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

