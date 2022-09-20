Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen Sells 6,627 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $58,317.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,246,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,769,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sumo Logic Trading Down 1.7 %

SUMO opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $950.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 1,859.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 218,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 55,725 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 127,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,177,000 after buying an additional 705,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 214,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

