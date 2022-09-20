SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Director Rebecca Fisher Sells 8,000 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) Director Rebecca Fisher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $82,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rebecca Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 15th, Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00.
SunOpta stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on STKL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
