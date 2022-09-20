SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Director Rebecca Fisher Sells 8,000 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) Director Rebecca Fisher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $82,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00.

SunOpta Trading Up 6.8 %

SunOpta stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SunOpta by 110.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STKL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

