Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $317.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.52.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,033,688 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.33.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.