Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 162,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 220,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 39,135 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TARO stock opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $65.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.48). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $156.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TARO. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

