TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Marshall Witt Sells 910 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $83,601.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,638.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $93,654.27.

On Friday, July 15th, Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $83,309.85.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.8 %

SNX opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $119.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,709 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,644,000 after buying an additional 432,189 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 189.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,028,000 after buying an additional 229,997 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 34.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 836,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,341,000 after buying an additional 216,131 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,410,000 after acquiring an additional 205,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.