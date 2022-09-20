Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.74 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 19,643.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,579,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.