Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 427 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 5,440.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 298,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,987,000 after acquiring an additional 293,044 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Fortinet by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,659,000 after acquiring an additional 42,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.84.

Shares of FTNT opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

