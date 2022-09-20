Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 768 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,678,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $164.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

