TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 18,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $145,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,907,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,431,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 4,158 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $33,679.80.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 315,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,520,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,979 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $102,061.08.

On Monday, August 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 4,979 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $39,632.84.

On Friday, July 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 5,200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $41,704.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 5,100 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $41,208.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $1,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 2 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $13.98.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $120.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 278.82% and a negative net margin of 116.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period.

TELA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

