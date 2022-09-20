Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 41.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $222.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.61. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $218.63 and a 52-week high of $391.39.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Teleflex to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

