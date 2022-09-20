Tesco (LON:TSCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $229.60

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 229.60 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 230.10 ($2.78), with a volume of 2297380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231.50 ($2.80).

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 310.83 ($3.76).

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,218.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 256.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 263.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

