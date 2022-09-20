The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Raised by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $144.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

