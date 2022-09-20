The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 552.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,917,000 after acquiring an additional 836,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mosaic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after acquiring an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after acquiring an additional 568,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mosaic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,307 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.