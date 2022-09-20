The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 19,629 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $84,993.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,713,915 shares in the company, valued at $63,711,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 200,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $900,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $188,547.15.

On Monday, September 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 38,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $209,760.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 18,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $109,620.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 45,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $271,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 15,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $92,100.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $241,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $134,305.08.

On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $231,815.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67.

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oncology Institute in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $32,137,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,375,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 89.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 395,977 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

