The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 19,629 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,629 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $84,993.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,713,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,711,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 16th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 200,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $900,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $188,547.15.
- On Monday, September 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 38,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $209,760.00.
- On Friday, September 9th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 18,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $109,620.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 45,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $271,800.00.
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 15,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $92,100.00.
- On Friday, August 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $241,200.00.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $134,305.08.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $231,815.00.
Oncology Institute Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TOIIW opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75.
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.
