TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $334.47

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 334.47 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 334.47 ($4.04), with a volume of 207139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.17).

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 387.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 376.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 406.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at TR Property Investment Trust

In related news, insider David Watson bought 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of £19,871.64 ($24,011.16).

About TR Property Investment Trust

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

