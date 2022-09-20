Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $156.58

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 156.58 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 156.90 ($1.90), with a volume of 787255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.90 ($1.97).

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBOX shares. Berenberg Bank cut Tritax Big Box REIT to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 240.40 ($2.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 280.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

