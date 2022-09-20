Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

