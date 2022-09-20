UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Stake Boosted by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UWM by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in UWM by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in UWM by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in UWM by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in UWM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

UWM Price Performance

UWMC opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. UWM Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $341.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.96.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. UWM had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $564.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UWMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on UWM to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on UWM from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Argus lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

UWM Profile

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

