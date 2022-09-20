Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,777,000 after acquiring an additional 30,209 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,968,000 after purchasing an additional 743,743 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $234.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.94.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.