Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $234.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.94. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

