Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 169,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $196.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

