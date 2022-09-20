Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 166,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.26% of SVF Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVFA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SVF Investment by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Stock Performance

SVFA opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

SVF Investment Profile

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

