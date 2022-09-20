Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,910,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,143,000 after buying an additional 160,188 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 405,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,091,000 after buying an additional 36,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $159.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

