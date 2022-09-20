Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $893,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $417.66 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.02 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $464.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.75. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.