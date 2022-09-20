Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 10,136 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

OTIS stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

