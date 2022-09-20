Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steve Oblak Sells 1,687 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Monday, July 18th, Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $69,256.34.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,424.30.

Wayfair Stock Up 1.9 %

W opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average of $71.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 9,872.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,909.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 57,273 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.