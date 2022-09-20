Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 16,404 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,042.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

