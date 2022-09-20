Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 27.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.5 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $147.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

About Whirlpool



Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

