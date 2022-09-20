Windward Capital Management Co. CA Purchases 121 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 457,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,113 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the second quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 194,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.1% during the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.33. The firm has a market cap of $437.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

