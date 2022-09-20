Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 2,046 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Workday by 241.4% during the first quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 23,937 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Workday by 5.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

