Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Douglas A. Robinson Sells 221 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Workday Stock Performance
Workday stock opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.31. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Workday
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on WDAY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.97.
About Workday
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
