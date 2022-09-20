Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Douglas A. Robinson Sells 221 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.31. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Workday by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Workday by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.97.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.