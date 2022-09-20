Worth Asset Management LLC Has $190,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,922.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.