Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,058,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,562,000 after purchasing an additional 275,897 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 396,291 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

XEL opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

