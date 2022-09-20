Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys 809,209 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,657.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 809,209 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 6.9% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $91,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.75, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

