1,443 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.78.

Ecolab stock opened at $156.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.84. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

