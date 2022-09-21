14,959 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYU. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,880,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,942,000. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 65,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,699,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,410,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RYU opened at $120.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $102.19 and a 52 week high of $127.59.

