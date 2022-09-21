1,515 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ARE. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.9 %

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $144.74 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

