180 Life Sciences (ATNF) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) is one of 952 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare 180 Life Sciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of 180 Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of 180 Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

180 Life Sciences has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 180 Life Sciences’ competitors have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Life Sciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 180 Life Sciences Competitors 3105 13053 39250 634 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 180 Life Sciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 99.21%. Given 180 Life Sciences’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 180 Life Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Life Sciences N/A 59.53% 39.59% 180 Life Sciences Competitors -3,209.16% -160.26% -24.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Life Sciences N/A -$20.33 million 1.60 180 Life Sciences Competitors $1.84 billion $245.93 million -3.85

180 Life Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 180 Life Sciences. 180 Life Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

180 Life Sciences competitors beat 180 Life Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About 180 Life Sciences

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

