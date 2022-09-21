180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.43 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,011.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 90,704 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartist Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,972,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.54, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.77 and its 200-day moving average is $130.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

