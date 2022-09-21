2,008 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Republic Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 114.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $144.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.39.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.