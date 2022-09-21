24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Trading Up 8.7%

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 10,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 18,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.
24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Company Profile
24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) provides cloud-based business solutions to companies, and auditing and accounting firms in Nordic Region. It offers modules for accounting, CRM, invoicing, logistics, project management, and time tracking solutions, as well as ERP solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
