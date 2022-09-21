2,662 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,620,000 after purchasing an additional 377,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,909,000 after purchasing an additional 406,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE NUE opened at $113.52 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.25.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.78.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

