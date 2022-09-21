543,004 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 543,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Amcor by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amcor Trading Down 2.7 %

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

AMCR stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

